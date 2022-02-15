Windy and warmer, on alert for storms Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Tri-State shrugged off lows in the mid 20s Tuesday as south winds carried highs into the mid to upper 50s. As a cold front approaches from the northwest, winds will increase on Wednesday with highs topping out in the low to middle 60s. Southerly winds will gust at 20-25 mph. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move in on Thursday. We are on alert for a few strong storms, mainly over western Kentucky. Locally heavy rainfall possible with total rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches on Thursday. Rain will depart on Thursday night and temperatures will plunge back into the 40s on Friday. Mainly dry over the weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. More rain possible for the start of next week.

