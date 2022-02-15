Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Windy and warmer, on alert for storms Thursday

14 First Alert 2/15 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Tri-State shrugged off lows in the mid 20s Tuesday as south winds carried highs into the mid to upper 50s. As a cold front approaches from the northwest, winds will increase on Wednesday with highs topping out in the low to middle 60s. Southerly winds will gust at 20-25 mph. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move in on Thursday. We are on alert for a few strong storms, mainly over western Kentucky. Locally heavy rainfall possible with total rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches on Thursday. Rain will depart on Thursday night and temperatures will plunge back into the 40s on Friday. Mainly dry over the weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. More rain possible for the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Taylor
Perry Co. murder victim identified
Person shot in Henderson
Crews respond to two crashes on US 41 at SR 57.
Deputies: US 41 in Vanderburgh Co. back open after morning crashes
Feds & local authorities discuss indictments connected to drug overdoses
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI.
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI

Latest News

Sunny, Warmer
14 First Alert 2/15 - Midday
14 First Alert 2/15 - Midday
14 First Alert - 2/15
14 First Alert - 2/15
Madisonville store giving away home good items for tornado victims
Madisonville store giving away home good items for tornado victims