Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A man accused of murder in Perry County is expected in court today. It allegedly happened just after 11 Saturday night on Antler Lane.

A couple in Gibson County is on a mission with their brewing business. Jessica Costello is live this morning with their story.

Black History Month is underway and Lyles Station is getting ready for its 100th-anniversary celebration. This weekend, they’ll have events honoring their heritage.

Tensions are running high between Russia and Ukraine. U.S. troops are headed to Poland in an effort to show support for Nato allies.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.