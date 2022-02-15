Birthday Club
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 2/15
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WFIE) - A man accused of murder in Perry County is expected in court today. It allegedly happened just after 11 Saturday night on Antler Lane.

A couple in Gibson County is on a mission with their brewing business. Jessica Costello is live this morning with their story.

Black History Month is underway and Lyles Station is getting ready for its 100th-anniversary celebration. This weekend, they’ll have events honoring their heritage.

Tensions are running high between Russia and Ukraine. U.S. troops are headed to Poland in an effort to show support for Nato allies.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

