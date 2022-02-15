Three indicted by federal grand jury in Henderson drug overdoses

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with drug overdoses.

According to a press release, a federal grand jury in Bowling Green, Kentucky returned two indictments charging two men and one woman with distributing fentanyl and other substances that resulted in the death and serious bodily injury of others in the Henderson area.

They say court documents show, 25-year-old Destinee Vargason and 21-year-old Seth Stout, both of Morganfield are alleged to have conspired to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam between July 31, 2021 and Oct. 2021.

The indictment also alleges that the distribution of these substances resulted in the death of one person

In a separate indictment, 30-year-old Coriyahvon Outlaw, of Evansville, Indiana, is alleged to have distributed fentanyl to another on or about December 6, 2021, and the distribution of the fentanyl resulted in the serious bodily injury of another person.

Federal authorities will be in Henderson Tuesday morning with more details on the indictments.

We will have a crew there to bring more updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.