Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Tesla vehicles recalled over fart noise

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.
More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is facing another recall, one that owner Elon Musk is blaming on the “fun police.”

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is apparently not amused that it allows drivers to play sounds like a bleating goat or a fart noise on an external speaker.

Federal officials said it’s a safety issue for pedestrians who might not interpret those sounds as a proper warning.

The affected vehicles are the 2020 through 2022 Model S, Model X and Model Y, but it also applies to some earlier Model 3s.

Tesla will release a firmware update to disable the feature.

Last week, Tesla recalled 817,000 vehicles because of another sound issue, a chime that did not always sound when a seat belt was unbuckled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Taylor
Perry Co. murder victim identified
Person shot in Henderson
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI.
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI
Three people arrested after overnight chase, 1-year-old boy was a passenger
ISP: 3 people arrested after chase, 1-year-old boy was passenger
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims agree to a lawsuit settlement with gun maker...
Sandy Hook families agree to settlement with Remington
WATCH: Feds & local authorities discuss indictments connected to Henderson drug overdoses
A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world
A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Putin: Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures amid Ukraine crisis