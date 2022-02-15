Sunny, Warmer

Birthday Club
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Alert Day: Thursday
14 First Alert - 2/15
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Abundant sunshine and warmer as high temps climb into upper 50s. Tonight, mostly clear early then partly cloudy as lows drop in the mid-40s.

Wednesday, becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the lower 60s. Southerly winds gusting 20-30 miles an hour during the afternoon. Wednesday night, showers and isolated thunderstorms developing late. Lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday, showers mixing with a few thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 50s to 60-degrees. Torrential rainfall may prompt minor flooding along with a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI
ISP: 3 people arrested after chase, 1-year-old boy was passenger
14 First Alert - 2/15
Madisonville store giving away home good items for tornado victims
WoodSongs Tornado Relief announces free instrument distribution efforts