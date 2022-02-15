Several Union Co. fire departments getting new engines

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s an exciting time for fire officials in Union County as several departments are getting new fire engines.

Union County Volunteer Fire, Morganfield Fire and Whispering Meadow Fire Departments are all getting new fire engines.

That’s according to Facebook posts from emergency equipment dealer, Atlantic Emergency Solutions.

The posts say all three stations are each getting a pumper truck.

At this time, there’s no word on an exact delivery date.

However, the Morganfield Fire Chief wrote on Facebook that they’re looking forward to the delivery in the next few months.

