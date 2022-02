HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit in a parking lot in Henderson.

Authorities say the driver was blinded by the sun and could not see the man walking in the Walmart parking lot.

They say the vehicle hit him at a slow speed, knocking him down.

We’re told he was taken to Deaconess Henderson for suspected minor injuries.

