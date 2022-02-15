Birthday Club
KSP make arrest in 2021 Webster Co. bank robbery

Matthew Arthur
Matthew Arthur(Kentucky State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say they got an arrest warrant for a man they believe robbed the Planter’s Bank in Providence in April 2021.

[Previous: KSP investigating armed bank robbery in Webster Co.]

They say 28-year-old Matthew Lee Arthur, of Dawson Springs, was charged with Robbery 1st degree.

Last year, troopers told us a man walked in the bank, demanded money, and said he had a gun. They say he did get away with some cash.

Troopers say Arthur is incarcerated at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in Lagrange, KY, for previous unrelated convictions. 

They say the investigation is still ongoing.

