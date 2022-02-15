Birthday Club
Ivy Tech will continue free text books in 2022-23

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College says they will continue to cover the cost of textbooks in the upcoming school year.

This will make the second year textbooks will be provided at no cost to students, through the college’s Ivy+ initiative.

“Continuing to find innovative ways to lower costs for our students is an important part of the overall value we are providing to students and to our community,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said. “We know that the cost of textbooks are often a limiting factor for our students, and we are pleased to be able to provide free textbooks for another year.”

Officials say in fall 2021, more than 55,000 students received free textbooks for a savings to students of over $14 million. In spring 2022, more than 47,000 students have already enrolled and will receive similar savings.

Ivy Tech’s Ivy+ tuition program also continues in 2022-23, providing a new tuition model for full-time students.

When students take at least 12 credit hours a semester, they pay a flat rate and can add additional credit hours for no additional cost.

Officials say part-time students will see their tuition frozen in 2022-23 at the same rate as the previous academic year and will pay the lowest per-credit-hour fee in the state.

