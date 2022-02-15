ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in car

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is accused of driving under the influence with his children in the car.

Indiana State Police say 26-year-old Kyler Lee was pulled over by a trooper just before 6 Monday night.

It happened on State Road 57 near County Road 200 West.

Troopers say Lee’s three-year-old daughter was moving freely in the passenger area, and his one-year-old son was in a child seat but not properly buckled.

Troopers say He failed field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol content was .14.

He’s booked into the Pike County Jail.

The children were released to their mother.

