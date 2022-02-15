Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in car

ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in car
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is accused of driving under the influence with his children in the car.

Indiana State Police say 26-year-old Kyler Lee was pulled over by a trooper just before 6 Monday night.

ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in the car.
ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in the car.

It happened on State Road 57 near County Road 200 West.

Troopers say Lee’s three-year-old daughter was moving freely in the passenger area, and his one-year-old son was in a child seat but not properly buckled.

Troopers say He failed field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol content was .14.

He’s booked into the Pike County Jail.

The children were released to their mother.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Taylor
Perry Co. murder victim identified
Person shot in Henderson
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI.
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI
Three people arrested after overnight chase, 1-year-old boy was a passenger
ISP: 3 people arrested after chase, 1-year-old boy was passenger
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Several Union Co. fire departments to get new engines.
Several Union Co. fire departments getting new engines
Gibson Co. couple brewing a business with a mission.
Gibson Co. couple brewing a business with a mission
Two drivers taken to hospital after Monday crash
Controlled burn set for Tues. in Perry Co.