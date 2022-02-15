Birthday Club
Indiana tax cut plan hits wall with state Senate opposition

The Indiana Statehouse
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The prospects for major Indiana tax cuts dimmed further as a leading state senator said he and other senators were “entrenched” on first paying down state debts.

The Senate tax committee stripped out provisions Tuesday from a House-endorsed bill that potentially cut more than $1 billion a year in various business and individual income taxes.

Republican Senate leaders have consistently said they are worried about uncertainty in the economy and want to prioritize paying off the state’s future pension obligations.

Key parts of the House plan would cut Indiana’s current individual income tax rate of 3.23% over the next four years to 3.0%, along with reducing several business taxes.

