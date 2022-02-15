Birthday Club
Indiana native competes Tuesday for final chance at gold

Newscast recording
By Samantha Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Hoosier native Nick Goepper is competing for gold one last time in Beijing.

[PREVIOUS: Indiana native takes quest for gold to Beijing]

He qualified for the freestyle skiing slopestyle final, set for Tuesday night.

Goepper is competing against the field for his first Olympic gold medal.

He won silver in the slopestyle competition in Pyeongchang in 2018, after he brought home the bronze during the Sochi Games in 2014.

Goepper goes into the medal round sitting in 3rd place. He is set to compete as the 10th skier.

You can catch the freestyle skiing slopestyle competition Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. CT on NBC.

