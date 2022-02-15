Ind. Gov.’s Public Health Commission stopping in Jasper for listening tour

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Governor’s Public Health Commission will launch a series of listening tours around the state to gather input about Indiana’s public health system. The first session is planned Friday in Jasper.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb established the 15-member commission in August to examine the strengths and weaknesses of Indiana’s current public health system and make recommendations to improve the delivery of public health services across the state. The commission’s work is focusing on public health funding, workforce, emergency preparedness, governance and structure, data and information, and the integration of childhood and adolescent health services.

The commission is co-chaired by former State Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Monroe, who now serves as president and CEO of the CDC Foundation, and former state Sen. Luke Kenley. Current State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, serves as secretary, while former Congresswoman Susan Brooks serves as a non-voting citizen advisor. Listening tours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time on the following schedule:

Feb. 18 Vincennes University, Center for Technology Innovation & Manufacturing, 850 College Ave., Jasper

Feb. 25 New Castle-Henry County Public Library, 376 S. 15th St., New Castle

March 4 Ivy Tech Jackson County Learning Center, 323 Dupont Dr., Seymour March 11 Huntington City-Township Public Library, 255 W. Park Dr., Huntington

March 18 Ivy Tech Community College, 1017 O’Connor Blvd., Monticello

March 25 Calumet College of St. Joseph, 2400 New York Ave., Whiting

March 31 Plainfield-Guilford Township Public Library, 1120 Stafford Rd., Plainfield

Members of the public are invited to attend to share input on the six topics being considered by the commission and will have up to three minutes to provide comment. Public comments also can be submitted online.

Space is limited, and attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and to follow all masking requirements of the host venue.

More information about the commission, including agendas, resources and other materials, can be found at www.in.gov/gphc. Executive Order 21-21, which established commission, can be found here.

