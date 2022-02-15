Hopkins Co. School merger meeting underway

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools are hosting a special committee meeting that will address the merging of three schools in the district.

That meeting is underway at Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.

They say the plan is to close Earlington Elementary School and South Hopkins Middle School and merge the two with Southside Elementary School.

The three schools were due to have a number of costly renovations, but instead those plans will be consolidated into improving and expanding Southside.

14 News has spoken to some parents who have voiced concern over the decision.

Those parents are going to be able to give their concerns to the school board at the meeting.

The board is expected to vote on things tonight, but the public is invited to comment after the meeting has ended.

We’re told that should be around 6 p.m.

We will update this story later tonight as the meeting progresses.

