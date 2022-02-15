Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Hopkins Co. School merger meeting underway

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins and Brady Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools are hosting a special committee meeting that will address the merging of three schools in the district.

That meeting is underway at Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.

They say the plan is to close Earlington Elementary School and South Hopkins Middle School and merge the two with Southside Elementary School.

The three schools were due to have a number of costly renovations, but instead those plans will be consolidated into improving and expanding Southside.

14 News has spoken to some parents who have voiced concern over the decision.

Those parents are going to be able to give their concerns to the school board at the meeting.

The board is expected to vote on things tonight, but the public is invited to comment after the meeting has ended.

We’re told that should be around 6 p.m.

We will update this story later tonight as the meeting progresses.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Taylor
Perry Co. murder victim identified
Person shot in Henderson
Crews respond to two crashes on US 41 at SR 57.
Deputies: US 41 in Vanderburgh Co. back open after morning crashes
Feds & local authorities discuss indictments connected to drug overdoses
Kyler Lee.
ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in car

Latest News

CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
After the devastation two months ago, a lot of people needed help, but what do you do if you're...
Public adjusters work to help Western Ky. tornado victims
Madisonville home to World’s Fastest Window Washer
Madisonville home to World’s Fastest Window Washer
Public adjusters work to help Western Ky. tornado victims
Public adjusters work to help Western Ky. tornado victims
Feds & local authorities discuss indictments connected to drug overdoses
Feds & local authorities discuss indictments connected to drug overdoses