HMP&L giving away energy conservation kits

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMP&L) has launched a new offer to help with energy conservation.

HMP&L is offering a free kit that includes the following: (4) LED Light Bulbs, which use up to 80% less energy than their incandescent counterparts, (1) LED Night light with integrated photocell to turn light on at dusk and off at dawn, (1) Window (42″x 62″) Insulation Kit to limit drafts and heat from entering through windows, (1) V-Seal Weatherstrip to seal window edges, and (1) 30ft Rope caulk to seal air from entering through windows.

Kits are limited to one per HMP&L residential household. Customer must show their utility bill or provide the account number with name on the account.

To receive your kit, visit the HMP&L General Office at 100 Fifth St., Henderson, KY between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 3.

The kits are available to residential electric utility customers in the HMP&L service area only. Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis and while supplies last.

“As one of HMP&L’s energy conservation measures, we are excited to offer this energy-saving kit to promote energy conservation and to make energy saving items accessible to more residents to help them lower their electric bills,” explained Brad Bickett, General Manager, HMP&L. “The kits provide great value and are easy to install, so you can begin saving immediately.”

For more information about this program, visit hmpl.com or call (270) 826-2726.

