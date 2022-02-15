Birthday Club
Gibson Co. couple brewing a business with a mission
By Jessica Costello
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County couple has a coffee business with a mission.

The slogan for Port Side Coffee really says it all: “Tasting the world, one cup at a time.”

Kali and Jeremy Lance have been roasting coffee since 2018.

It’s now way more than just about coffee.

Kali tells us their goal is to help within their community and connect with people but also educate people on a coffee bean’s circle of life.

It doesn’t stop with a cup of coffee.

They tell us they’ve roasted over 60 single origins and carry around 20 to 25 different single-origin beans.

Kali and Jeremy are also missionaries.

They were appointed to Cape Town, South Africa with Urban Tribes at the end of 2021.

Part of their goal is to help plant churches in major cities there, and they say they’ll also be launching a coffee shop within the church that will hopefully serve as a connecting tool between the community and church.

