Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Disney World: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting this week, this masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The theme park resort announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception.

Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday.

Current guidelines require visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status.

Unvaccinated visitors will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations after Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Taylor
Perry Co. murder victim identified
Person shot in Henderson
Crews respond to two crashes on US 41 at SR 57.
Deputies: US 41 in Vanderburgh Co. back open after morning crashes
Feds & local authorities discuss indictments connected to drug overdoses
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI.
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI

Latest News

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set
Christopher Thomas, 39, is charged with trafficking stolen property.
Man charged after stealing dinosaur claw worth $25,000, police say
HMP&L giving away energy conservation kits
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s libel claim against NY Times
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
LIVE: Biden addresses Ukraine situation