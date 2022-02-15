Deadly bird flu likely found in second Dubois Co. farm

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State health officials say laboratory testing of a commercial flock of young turkeys in Dubois County has identified the H5 avian influenza virus.

They say this is considered a presumptive-positive case and samples are being verified.

This is the second farm in Indiana to be diagnosed with avian influenza. Pending test results should indicate if the virus is the same as the index farm diagnosed on Feb. 9 and if the virus is highly pathogenic.

The second farm is in close proximity to the first farm, meaning the established 10-km control area will remain the same.

The farm, already under quarantine, houses 26,473 birds.

The control area circle is primarily in Dubois County and a portion of northern Spencer County. All commercial poultry flocks (18 total) within the control area are under quarantine.

Monday, officials identified the flu in Kentucky. They say the avian influenza was also likely found in a Webster County farm. Those tests are also still pending.

