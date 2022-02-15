Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Controlled burn set for Tues. in Perry Co.

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A controlled burn is set for Tuesday afternoon in Perry County.

Officials say they will be on the hillside in Hoosier National Forest.

The forestry department will be burning the Pollinator Garden.

That’s where officials say they put pollination that’s native to Indiana, but it doesn’t re-pollinate until it’s burned to the ground.

That’s expected to happen around 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Taylor
Perry Co. murder victim identified
Person shot in Henderson
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI.
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI
Three people arrested after overnight chase, 1-year-old boy was a passenger
ISP: 3 people arrested after chase, 1-year-old boy was passenger
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Several Union Co. fire departments to get new engines.
Several Union Co. fire departments to get new engines
Gibson Co. couple brewing a business with a mission.
Gibson Co. couple brewing a business with a mission
Kyler Lee.
ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in car
Two drivers taken to hospital after Monday crash