Controlled burn set for Tues. in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A controlled burn is set for Tuesday afternoon in Perry County.

Officials say they will be on the hillside in Hoosier National Forest.

The forestry department will be burning the Pollinator Garden.

That’s where officials say they put pollination that’s native to Indiana, but it doesn’t re-pollinate until it’s burned to the ground.

That’s expected to happen around 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.