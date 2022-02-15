Connecticut Lions Club brings two semi loads of donations to Western Ky. tornado victims

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Members of the Lions Club in three different districts of Connecticut gathered their communities to collect donations for those affected by the Western Kentucky tornado.

The Lions Club of Connecticut’s district governors drove 18 hours total in two 26-foot trucks full of donations to bring to Kentucky.

Both of those trucks were completely full of items like kitchen appliances, toiletries and even a new TV.

One truck will be delivered to the Dawson Springs area and the other truck will be delivered in Mayfield.

The club’s district governors say once they saw the destruction, they knew they had to take action.

“This was something we wanted to get behind,” said 23C district governor, Michele Wyatt. “The Lions of Kentucky needed our help and we wanted to support them.”

Although the trip was long, the club’s members from Connecticut say that they felt proud to help out their fellow Lions in Kentucky.

“For me personally, to be able to see it from Connecticut’s point of view, having help there, and our communities all helped in Connecticut, and then actually being able to travel here and see what the wonderful Lions in Kentucky are doing for their own communities who really need the assistance,” said former 23B district governor, Heidi Zacchera.

For families in Western Kentucky who lost everything just two months ago, the Connecticut Lions Club hopes their efforts will give Kentuckians the bit of relief they need.

“I just can’t imagine how it is for all these families who were affected,” said Zacchera. “The fact that...what we saw on TV in Connecticut, there’s nothing...zero. I hope this will give them a glimmer of hope.”

The victims of the tornado are still in need of assistance as they begin to rebuild their lives, so donations are still being accepted.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.