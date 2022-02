EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breaking Benjamin is returning to Evansville on their next tour.

They’ll play the Ford Center May 10 along with Seether, Starset, and Lacy Sturm.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

They are $35, $45, $59.50 and $69.50.

Members of the Breaking Benjamin Fan Club can buy tickets starting Tuesday morning at 12 noon.

