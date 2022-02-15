2 new COVID deaths reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,469 new COVID-19 cases and 64 new deaths statewide.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,669,872 cases and 21,399 deaths.

The map shows two additional deaths in Vanderburgh County.

It shows 62 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 20 new cases in Warrick County, six new cases in Dubois County, 14 new cases in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, 19 new cases in Gibson County, seven new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 56,438 cases, 564 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,709 cases, 157 deaths

Warrick Co. - 19,943 cases, 222 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,577 cases, 58 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,445 cases, 53 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,473 cases, 130 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,149 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,675 cases, 46 deaths

