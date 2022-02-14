WoodSongs Tornado Relief announces free instrument distribution efforts

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A tornado relief organization has announced an upcoming free musical instrument distribution.

Folksinger Michael Johnathon along with his WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour community have announced distribution dates in Western Kentucky for the WoodSongs Tornado Relief Effort.

The program was created by Johnathon on Dec. 14 in a YouTube video where he asked for anyone to donate musical instruments to replace those lost during the tornadoes in Western Kentucky.

The program has collected and restored nearly 1,000 instruments which will be given out for free to anyone who lost their instruments during the December tornados.

They say people who are interested should visit the WoodSongs website and fill out the request form so volunteers can keep track of what is needed and where.

The following locations are pickup locations and dates for tornado victims:

Friday, March 18 from 5 - 8pm: Graves County Public Library

601 N 17th Street

Mayfield, KY 42066

Saturday, March 19 from 12 noon-4pm:

West Dawson Music Venue

3420 Huddleston Loop Rd

Dawson Springs, KY 42408

Saturday, March 19 from 6 - 8pm:

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum

311 W. Second St.

Owensboro, KY 42301

According to a press release, priority will be given to those with a FEMA or Red Cross card, but nobody will be turned away while supplies last.

