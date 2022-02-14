Birthday Club
Warrick Co. Schools one of several districts dropping mask mandate

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WARRICK CO. , Ind. (WFIE) - More area school districts are moving to masks optional as COVID rates decrease.

The following was posted on the Warrick County School Corporation’s website:

“As of Monday, February 14, all WCSC schools have moved from mask-required status to mask-optional status.”

South Gibson Schools are also now mask optional as well.

They posted, “We will contact trace at 3ft. or less. Positive cases will still be required to isolate for 5 days and then mask for days 6-10 if symptoms have resolved. Masks are still required on school transportation per Federal mandate.”

As we reported, Owensboro Public Schools are also now mask optional.

There could be more schools in the area changing masks policies, so be sure to check on your school’s announcements.

