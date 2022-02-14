Valentine’s Day Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Los Angeles Rams took the Super Bowl in a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals!

It’s the Rams first NFL title since the 1999 season and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

Plus, nearly three months after the murder on Vann Park Boulevard, Evansville Police say they finally made arrest.

We’re continuing coverage on tensions between Russia and the Ukraine.

President Joe Biden says the U.S. will act “swiftly and decisively” if Russia invades Ukraine.

And today is Valentine’s Day!

If you’re thinking about getting that last minute surprise for your loved one, it’s not too late.

