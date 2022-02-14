USI Dental Hygiene Program looking for patients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students in the Dental Hygiene Program at the University of Southern Indiana are looking to round up some more patients to work on before the semester ends.

For aspiring seniors in the Dental Hygiene Program, there’s a quota of patients that students must work on before they can actually finish the program.

That number? 65.

“They are responsible for bringing in their own patients,” said Chair of the Dental Hygiene Program Dr. Kimberly Hille. “Although, we do try and help them out.”

These students offer dental hygiene treatment, radiographs, and sealants as services for their patients, and the prices are lower than what you’d find at a regular dentist as well.

Adults are $35, Senior citizens who are 60-years-old or older are $15, children between 11 and 17 are $20 and children under ten are $10.

However, veterans can get any of these services for free.

Patients are asked to try and set aside roughly three and a half hours for their appointment, but that’s only because each student who is working will be working slowly and carefully alongside a trained professional.

“It’s kind of like having the tools on the shelf,” said USI Dentist Dr. Morris Bitzer, “but you really have to know what tools to get off and how to to use them.”

In Bitzer’s mind, all of these students are capable, and good kids. It just helps to have a professional beside you, helping you along the way.

According to Dr. Hille, 96% of their program graduates stay in Indiana to work.

By letting a student work on you, one could draw the correlation that you’re actually contributing to your own state’s workforce in the future.

That’s the sentiment that Dr. Bitzer has anyhow.

He says, “Three wins. The patient gets great care, students get experience and we put that student out as a healthcare practitioner to help people in the general public.”

However, some of the students are struggling to find people to come in and get care from them. Especially those students who are not from the immediate Evansville area.

“When we’re talking about those students that are a distance away [from USI], that is really difficult for them because they don’t have that base like a young lady from Castle would have,” said Dr. Bitzer.

The winter is historically a slower season for getting patients in the doors according to Dr. Hille, but for many of the seniors, this is their last semester, and therefore their last chance to ensure that they get enough hours in to graduate on time and begin their careers.

If you or somebody you know would like to be a patient for these students, you can call (812)-464-1706 to see appointment availability and schedule your own appointment.

To learn more about the program itself as well as the College of Nursing and Health Professions at USI, you can visit their website.

