Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Used car prices are up by over 40% from last year

America is facing decades-high inflation. (Source: Senate TV/CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Those looking to buy a used car may want to think twice.

New data shows the average price for used cars and trucks jumped by 40.5% from January 2021 to January of this year.

Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars, and the prices rose faster than the inflation rate.

Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars,...
Numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also show more people are buying used cars, and the prices rose faster than the inflation rate.(Source: CNN/file)

Those who have their eye on a new car still will have some sticker shock. Prices of new vehicles are up around 12%, averaging around $46,000.

The computer chip shortage is contributing to the higher new car price tag.

Overall travel is just pricier. Gas prices are up 40%, averaging around $3.50 a gallon.

Other services like airlines, buses, and trains have increased 5.6%.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Taylor
Perry Co. murder victim identified
Three people arrested after overnight chase, 1-year-old boy was a passenger
ISP: 3 people arrested after chase, 1-year-old boy was passenger
Matt and Dennis Weafer aren't scared to mix business and family.
Owensboro brothers to open Kentucky-focused restaurant
Avian flu found in birds at Dubois Co. turkey farm, first in U.S. since 2020
Health officials urge those impacted by avian flu at turkey farm to get mental health help if needed
4th gas station armed robbery reported in Owensboro
4th gas station armed robbery reported in Owensboro

Latest News

It's not too late to get your Valentine a gift
It's not too late to get your Valentine a gift
Shooting investigation underway in Henderson
Shooting investigation underway in Henderson
Name of Perry Co. murder victim released
Name of Perry Co. murder victim released
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public