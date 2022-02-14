Tests pending that could confirm deadly bird flu in Webster Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky near the state’s border with Tennessee.

Officials confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from the premise in Fulton County, Kentucky.

They say another suspected case in Webster County, Kentucky, is waiting final lab confirmation.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys.

Officials say Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly.

They say there is no risk to the food supply, but birds from the flocks will not enter the food system. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is working closely with animal health officials at both the federal and state government to contain these incidents of avian influenza,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Protecting the health of livestock and poultry in the commonwealth is a top priority of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.”

Indiana reported a case of HPAI in a commercial turkey flock in Dubois County last week. It was the first case in a commercial flock in the United States since 2020.

