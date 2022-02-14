Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Person shot in Henderson

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating a shooting.

It happened just after midnight Monday morning.

Police say a victim with a gunshot wound showed up to the hospital.

Authorities didn’t give information on the victim’s condition.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Oak Street.

Anybody with information should call Henderson Police at (270) 836-1295.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Taylor
Perry Co. murder victim identified
Three people arrested after overnight chase, 1-year-old boy was a passenger
ISP: 3 people arrested after chase, 1-year-old boy was passenger
Avian flu found in birds at Dubois Co. turkey farm, first in U.S. since 2020
Health officials urge those impacted by avian flu at turkey farm to get mental health help if needed
Matt and Dennis Weafer aren't scared to mix business and family.
Owensboro brothers to open Kentucky-focused restaurant
4th gas station armed robbery reported in Owensboro
4th gas station armed robbery reported in Owensboro

Latest News

It's not too late to get your Valentine a gift
It's not too late to get your Valentine a gift
25-year-old Christopher Michael Liggett
Man charged in flea market fire reaches plea deal
Local shops offer sweet treats for Valentine's Day
Local shops offer sweet treats for Valentine's Day
Jason Aldean heading out on tour
Jason Aldean coming to Ford Center