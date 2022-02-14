Person shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating a shooting.

It happened just after midnight Monday morning.

Police say a victim with a gunshot wound showed up to the hospital.

Authorities didn’t give information on the victim’s condition.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Oak Street.

Anybody with information should call Henderson Police at (270) 836-1295.

