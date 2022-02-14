Birthday Club
New solar farm to be proposed in Warrick Co.

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new solar farm is being proposed in Warrick County, just north of Alcoa.

The Rustic Hills project is planned to take up at least 1.6 acres near State Road 61 and Lincoln Avenue.

Officials say the project promises almost 500 new jobs and is projected to pump $25 million in property taxes into the county over the next 35 years.

Officials also say $250 million will be invested, making it the second largest investment in Warrick Co. history.

The plan will be presented to the county council Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

