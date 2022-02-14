Mostly sunny Valentine’s Day, rain likely midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds and possibly a few flurries early this morning as we start Valentine’s Day with temperatures in the teens. Those clouds will clear quickly, and our skies will turn mostly sunny by about 9 AM. Our temperatures will climb through the 20s this morning, breaking into the 30s by lunchtime, then topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon under clear blue skies.

Tonight will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the mid 20s.

A warm wind from the south will push our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s tomorrow under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy, but it will also be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the lower 60s! Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night as a cold front approaches our region.

Rain is likely and a few thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday morning. It looks like the best chance of severe weather will stay south of the Tri-State, but that is a risk we will continue to monitor.

The cold front will move through the Tri-State Thursday morning, ushering in sharply colder air. That will cause our temperatures to fall from a high in the low to mid 50s early Thursday back into the upper 30s by that afternoon.

As temperatures continue to fall Thursday night, we may see a brief changeover to snow on the backside of this system, but the bulk of the precipitation will be out of our region by then. While some minor snow accumulation cannot be ruled out, it looks like the best chance of accumulating snow will stay northwest of the Tri-State.

Sunny skies return to end the week. That shot of cold air will keep our highs in the mid to upper 30s Friday, but we will quickly bounce back into the upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.