Milder temps this week, rain Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday brought sunshine and temps in the mid to upper 30s. After a clear night, Tuesday’s lows will sink into the middle 20s. Southerly winds will kick temperatures into the middle 50s for Tuesday afternoon under sunny skies. On Wednesday, winds will increase and temps will push into the lower 60s. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will collide with a cold front on Wednesday night and Thursday, so rainy and windy on Thursday. Some thunder possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Rain moves out by Thursday night and cooler temps return for Friday and the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 40s and 50s and lows will sink to near freezing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.