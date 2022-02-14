Birthday Club
Man charged in flea market fire reaches plea deal

25-year-old Christopher Michael Liggett
25-year-old Christopher Michael Liggett
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for the man accused of setting fire to an Evansville flea market was set to start Monday, but a plea deal has been reached in the case instead.

Court records show 25-year-old Christopher Liggett will now be sentenced March 10 at 2 p.m.

He was charged with arson and several counts of criminal mischief after the Diamond Flea Market fire back in May.

Police say he admitted to starting the fire, and he was released on bond after his arrest.

Court records show more cases against Liggett since the fire, including a misdemeanor drug case and a felony meth possession case.

