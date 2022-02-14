Birthday Club
Madisonville store giving away home good items for tornado victims

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A store in Madisonville is giving away home good items for victims of the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

Total Travel Service owner Mary Lou Boal has been gathering donations since December and hopes to help people turn houses into homes.

They say in order for families to receive items they will need to show an ID and then will receive a certain amount of points they can exchange for items. The points correspond with family size in order to meet everyone’s needs.

For many this will be helpful in rebuilding their lives and furnishing their new homes.

“Well it means a lot. You know, since the tornado hit people say well what do you need,” tornado victim, Rachel Eagen says. “Well you don’t realize what you need whenever everything is gone. You know, so it means a lot. You know it means a lot to a lot of people.”

Mary Lou Boal says they will be giving away items all week but supplies are going fast.

