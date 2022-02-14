Lyles Station Historic School & Museum to celebrate 100th anniversary

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - With Black History Month well underway Lyles Station is gearing up for its 100th anniversary celebration.

Few places in Indiana have as rich of a history as Lyles Station does.

The people in charge at Lyles say there’s a unique story to be told in this community that rings especially true in Black history month.

This coming weekend they’re going to have events that discuss and examine the history of some of the people who graduated from Lyles Consolidated School.

Stanley Madison who’s president at the school says they want to take the opportunity to look at the African American contribution to agriculture and the establishment of Indiana as a state.

Madison says that understanding your own history is important.

For African Americans he says Lyles Station represents a part of their history they can be especially proud of.

Madison says that learning more about that shows the potential people have when they work hard with and for one another.

He says knowing it happened right here in Gibson County makes it easier to relate.

Their event begins with a documentary on Friday at 6 p.m., and a full slate of events from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

