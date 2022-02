EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Aldean will be on tour later this year, and one stop is the Ford Center in Evansville.

It’s set for September 29.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Aldean will also bring Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver

