It’s not too late to get your Valentine a gift

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re thinking about getting your sweetheart flowers or chocolates for Valentine’s Day, it’s not too late.

But you might not have a lot to choose from depending on where you go.

For example, at Sweet Schmitt’s Candy Store in Evansville, owners Mike and DeAnn Schmitt, they say supplies have been impacted. Some ingredients weren’t available locally so outsourcing was required.

However, they say the biggest issue as of late is the increase of cost for everything.

DeAnn says some ingredients have jumped nearly 50%.

But a lot of these businesses, small businesses especially, are making it work.

The national retail federation says Americans are expected to spend nearly $24 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts this year.

