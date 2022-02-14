How to make the most of American Heart Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - February is American Heart Month, a dedicated time to check in on your cardiovascular health.

Dr. Srikanth Penumetsa is a interventional cardiologist at The Heart Hospital at Deaconess Gateway.

“With heart disease,” says Dr. Penumetsa, “a lot of heart disease this day in age is preventable.”

He says that’s as long as you pay attention to your risk factors and seek medical care, if need be.

What do you need to know?

Let’s start first with risk factors.

Dr. Penumetsa says there were modifiable risk factors and non-modifiable risk factors.

The non-modifiable risk factors are things like family history, gender and age.

“Then there are a whole host of risk factors that we have control over,” says Dr. Penumetsa, “such as smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.”

Those are known as modifiable risk factors.

When it comes to family history, Dr. Penumetsa says premature heart disease of an immediate family member - like in their 40′s, for example - is important to know.

“That, itself, can increase the person’s risk of developing heart disease at a younger age,” says Dr. Penumetsa.

What can you do this month to be proactive?

Dr. Penumetsa says start by knowing those risk factors, improving your diet and recommitting to an active lifestyle.

“Take the opportunity of this month to try to start eating a healthy diet,” says Dr. Penumetsa, “exercising regularly, paying more attention to your diabetes and your high blood pressure.”

He admits, we are all busy, but even small steps now can make a big difference later.

“It’s almost like a New Year’s resolution,” says Dr. Penumetsa. “This could be your resolution month for your heart health.”

Dr. Penumetsa also encourages people to know the signs of a heart attack. He says symptoms can often be mistaken for heartburn.

Some of those symptoms can include chest pain, heaviness on the chest, or pressure going down your arms and into your jaw.

If you are experiencing those symptoms, Dr. Penumetsa encourages you to get help right away.

“It is not uncommon that we see people two or three days into their heart attack,” says Dr. Penumetsa, “at which point it is too late, because the damage is already done.”

Doctors say The Heart Hospital offers all aspects of cardiovascular care in one location.

The hospital is also offering a $51 heart scan, if you are looking to check in on your heart health this month.

You can also call 812-450-5250 to schedule that appointment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.