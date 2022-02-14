Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

How to make the most of American Heart Month

Newscast recording
By Samantha Johnson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - February is American Heart Month, a dedicated time to check in on your cardiovascular health.

Dr. Srikanth Penumetsa is a interventional cardiologist at The Heart Hospital at Deaconess Gateway.

“With heart disease,” says Dr. Penumetsa, “a lot of heart disease this day in age is preventable.”

He says that’s as long as you pay attention to your risk factors and seek medical care, if need be.

What do you need to know?

Let’s start first with risk factors.

Dr. Penumetsa says there were modifiable risk factors and non-modifiable risk factors.

The non-modifiable risk factors are things like family history, gender and age.

“Then there are a whole host of risk factors that we have control over,” says Dr. Penumetsa, “such as smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.”

Those are known as modifiable risk factors.

When it comes to family history, Dr. Penumetsa says premature heart disease of an immediate family member - like in their 40′s, for example - is important to know.

“That, itself, can increase the person’s risk of developing heart disease at a younger age,” says Dr. Penumetsa.

What can you do this month to be proactive?

Dr. Penumetsa says start by knowing those risk factors, improving your diet and recommitting to an active lifestyle.

“Take the opportunity of this month to try to start eating a healthy diet,” says Dr. Penumetsa, “exercising regularly, paying more attention to your diabetes and your high blood pressure.”

He admits, we are all busy, but even small steps now can make a big difference later.

“It’s almost like a New Year’s resolution,” says Dr. Penumetsa. “This could be your resolution month for your heart health.”

Dr. Penumetsa also encourages people to know the signs of a heart attack. He says symptoms can often be mistaken for heartburn.

Some of those symptoms can include chest pain, heaviness on the chest, or pressure going down your arms and into your jaw.

If you are experiencing those symptoms, Dr. Penumetsa encourages you to get help right away.

“It is not uncommon that we see people two or three days into their heart attack,” says Dr. Penumetsa, “at which point it is too late, because the damage is already done.”

Doctors say The Heart Hospital offers all aspects of cardiovascular care in one location.

The hospital is also offering a $51 heart scan, if you are looking to check in on your heart health this month.

You can also call 812-450-5250 to schedule that appointment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Taylor
Perry Co. murder victim identified
Three people arrested after overnight chase, 1-year-old boy was a passenger
ISP: 3 people arrested after chase, 1-year-old boy was passenger
Matt and Dennis Weafer aren't scared to mix business and family.
Owensboro brothers to open Kentucky-focused restaurant
Avian flu found in birds at Dubois Co. turkey farm, first in U.S. since 2020
Health officials urge those impacted by avian flu at turkey farm to get mental health help if needed
4th gas station armed robbery reported in Owensboro
4th gas station armed robbery reported in Owensboro

Latest News

Perry Co. murder victim identified
Perry Co. murder victim identified
USI Dental Hygiene Program looking for patients
USI Dental Hygiene Program looking for patients
How to make the most of American Heart Month
How to make the most of American Heart Month
Gov. Beshear: Recent decline in Covid cases could put Ky. out of red zone by mid-March
Gov. Beshear: Recent decline in Covid cases could put Ky. out of red zone by mid-March