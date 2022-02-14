Hoops Live Player of the Week - Week 6

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 6.

Cale Donoho, South Spencer: Scored a career high 24 points to lead South Spencer to a big 74-41 win over Princeton.

Devonte McCampbell, Daviess Co.: Posted a double-double of 24 points & 13 rebounds in the Panthers 64-58 comeback win over Apollo.

Kenyata Carbon, Owensboro H.S.: 38 points and 8 rebounds in Owensboro’s 69-65 win over Owensboro Catholic.

Karmin Riley, Owensboro Catholic: 12 points & 6 rebounds in Owensboro Catholic’s 59-41 win over Owensboro. Riley scored her 1,000th career point in this game, and she’s only a freshman!

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

