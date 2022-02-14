Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Hoops Live Player of the Week - Week 6

Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees
Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 6.

Cale Donoho, South Spencer: Scored a career high 24 points to lead South Spencer to a big 74-41 win over Princeton.

Devonte McCampbell, Daviess Co.: Posted a double-double of 24 points & 13 rebounds in the Panthers 64-58 comeback win over Apollo.

Kenyata Carbon, Owensboro H.S.: 38 points and 8 rebounds in Owensboro’s 69-65 win over Owensboro Catholic.

Karmin Riley, Owensboro Catholic: 12 points & 6 rebounds in Owensboro Catholic’s 59-41 win over Owensboro.  Riley scored her 1,000th career point in this game, and she’s only a freshman!

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Taylor
Perry Co. murder victim identified
Three people arrested after overnight chase, 1-year-old boy was a passenger
ISP: 3 people arrested after chase, 1-year-old boy was passenger
Matt and Dennis Weafer aren't scared to mix business and family.
Owensboro brothers to open Kentucky-focused restaurant
Avian flu found in birds at Dubois Co. turkey farm, first in U.S. since 2020
Health officials urge those impacted by avian flu at turkey farm to get mental health help if needed
4th gas station armed robbery reported in Owensboro
4th gas station armed robbery reported in Owensboro

Latest News

Forest Park and Tecumseh take another step towards state with regional titles
Forest Park and Tecumseh take another step towards state with regional titles
Forest Park and Tecumseh take another step towards state with regional titles
Forest Park and Tecumseh take another step towards state with regional titles
Union Co. wrestling wins 19th straight KHSAA region championship
Union Co. wrestling wins 19th straight KHSAA region championship
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: Princeton vs. Harrison
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: Princeton vs. Harrison