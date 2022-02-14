Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear holding Team Ky update

Gov. Beshear says the growing cases continue to highlight the need for people to get vaccinated...
Gov. Beshear says the growing cases continue to highlight the need for people to get vaccinated and for everyone to wear masks indoors.(WKYT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky update Monday.

You can watch it here at 3 p.m. Central.

Monday, Muhlenberg County Health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19.

They say their mobile unit will be stationed at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Feb 15, then at Terrebone Pools in Greenville on Feb 16 for free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. These will be by appointment only.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 29,585 cases, 354 deaths, 58.81% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 10,038 cases, 109 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 14,164 cases, 232 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 7,355 cases, 95 deaths, 43.82% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 12,970 cases, 148 deaths, 57.52% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 3,800 cases, 48 deaths, 51.02% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 2,529 cases, 46 deaths, 54.10% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 4,089 cases, 53 deaths, 46.51% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 2,310 cases, 23 deaths, 65.81% vaccinated

