Gov. Beshear holding Team Ky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky update Monday.

You can watch it here at 3 p.m. Central.

Monday, Muhlenberg County Health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19.

They say their mobile unit will be stationed at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Feb 15, then at Terrebone Pools in Greenville on Feb 16 for free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. These will be by appointment only.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 29,585 cases, 354 deaths, 58.81% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 10,038 cases, 109 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,164 cases, 232 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,355 cases, 95 deaths, 43.82% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 12,970 cases, 148 deaths, 57.52% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 3,800 cases, 48 deaths, 51.02% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 2,529 cases, 46 deaths, 54.10% vaccinated

Union Co. - 4,089 cases, 53 deaths, 46.51% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 2,310 cases, 23 deaths, 65.81% vaccinated

