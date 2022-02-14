Birthday Club
Forest Park and Tecumseh take another step towards state with regional titles

Rangers, Braves heading to IHSAA semi-state next weekend
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - As postseason action begins to heat up for high school girls basketball in the Hoosier State, only two teams are left standing from southwest Indiana.

Forest Park and Tecumseh are moving on to the IHSAA semistate round after winning their respective regional tournaments.

The Lady Rangers are heading to semistate following a couple of exciting regional victories on Saturday. Forest Park started out with a 50-46 victory Eastern Pekin, before taking care of business against North Knox, winning 46-39 to take home the 2A regional crown.

Meanwhile, the Lady Braves are semistate-bound after a convincing 67-56 win over Trinity Lutheran, and then a nailbiting 47-46 victory over Lanesville in the 1A regional championship.

Forest Park will now square off against University (23-4) at Jasper High School on Saturday, February 19. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m. EST.

Tecumseh is taking on Waldron (24-1) at Jeffersonville High School on the same day at 12 p.m. CST.

14 Sports will have more coverage on both teams coming up this week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

