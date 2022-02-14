Birthday Club
Evansville restaurant owners remember catering Super Bowl XLVI

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ava Demps and Kimberly Hinton opened Mary and Martha’s Place to bring home-cooked meals to Evansville. For this year’s Super Bowl, both are reflecting on how 10 years ago, they were able to bring that comfort food to football’s biggest stage.

In 2012, Demps and Hinton got the opportunity to cater Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis as minority vendors, bringing favorites from their restaurant. For what started as a little catering company, they didn’t know this was possible.

“When we received that first call and we signed on the dotted line for that first contract, it meant the world to us because it shows that with good work, good product, good tenacity, good people there supporting you, you can do anything,” Demps said.

They say their journey to get to that point started a whole two years before the big game.

“That process we had to go through, meeting after meeting,” Demps said. “We did several tastings, we traveled I don’t know how many times, back and forth from Evansville to Indianapolis.”

The hard work paid off, and their long days in the kitchen earned them an award.

“Super Bowl XLVI Business Leadership Impact Award,” Hinton said.

“To accept this award, this little bitty caterer, food service vendor from Evansville, Indiana, traveled back and forth to Indianapolis for months on top of months and worked hard, was able to win a business leadership award,” Demps said. “That means the world to us.”

“Good things come from Evansville, Indiana,” said Hinton. “It was dynamic to be able to represent Evansville.”

The duo says what meant the most was to be able to have their families with them during the unforgettable experience.

“Both of our mothers were living at the time,” Demps said. “Recently in the past year and a half, both of our mothers have passed on. We were able to take our families. We often get together and talk about the times we had. We had fun, but we worked hard.”

Demps and Hinton closed Mary and Martha’s Place in 2018, but they say it may not be over for them. The duo says they might find a way to bring food to Evansville once again.

