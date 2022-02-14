Birthday Club
Eagles Softball Split final day in Alabama; Start their Season, 3-3

USI Softball
USI Softball(wfie)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERTVILLE, AL. (WFIE) - Junior pitcher Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI at the plate and racked up five strikeouts in the circle to lead University of Southern Indiana Softball to a 10-2, five-inning victory over Shorter University as the Screaming Eagles salvaged a split on the final day of the UAH Charger Chillout Sunday. 

USI (3-3) suffered a 14-4 setback to Mississippi College in its first game of the day. 

Sophomore first baseman Lexi Fair (Greenwood, Indiana) went a combined 5-of-7 at the plate with a double and two RBI to lead USI at the plate. 

Mississippi College 14, USI 4

USI gave up three runs in the top of the first and two more in the second as it fell behind 5-2 early in the contest. 

Junior shortstop Jordan Rager (Fishers, Indiana) hit a two-run home run in the home half of the second as USI answered the Choctaws’ first-inning surge. 

Mississippi (4-4), however, followed their two-run second inning with a tally in the fourth and two more in the fifth to build a commanding 8-2 advantage. 

Freshman outfielder Kennedy Nalley (Huntingburg, Indiana) and junior second baseman Rachel Martinez (Chicago, Illinois) each drove in a run in the last half of the fifth inning to cut the Choctaws’ lead to 8-4, but a six-run seventh inning for Mississippi laid to rest any thought of a USI comeback. 

Freshman pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) was charged with the loss after giving up four runs off four hits in one-plus innings of work. Newman (0-1) had a pair of strikeouts. 

USI 10, Shorter 2 (5)

USI scored three in the first and two in the second to build a commanding 5-0 lead in its five-inning win over the Hawks. Four different players drove in runs for the Eagles during the first two innings, which saw Rager hit an RBI-triple for her second RBI of the game. 

Shorter (2-6) found the scoreboard with a tally in the third, but a sacrifice fly by senior Maddie Duncan (Elberfeld, Indiana) in the home half of the third frame put USI up 6-1. 

USI, once again, answered a Shorter tally in the last half of the fourth inning when Goodin hit a sacrifice fly to put USI up 7-2. 

Goodin (1-0), who earned the win in the circle after giving up two runs, one earned, off five hits, hit a walk-off, RBI-single to cap off a three-run fifth for the Eagles, who won via the eight-run rule. 

Up next

The Eagles return to action Friday when they Tiffin University (Noon) and Trevecca Nazarene University (2 p.m.) at the Music City Invitational in Smyrna, Tennessee.

