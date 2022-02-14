Area Ind. COVID deaths grow by 4 over the weekend

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 900 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths statewide.

However, new numbers are not released over the weekend, and there are are 37 more deaths since Friday.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,668,404 cases and 21,335 deaths.

The map shows two additional deaths since Friday in Vanderburgh County, one in Dubois County, and one in Gibson County,

For Monday, it shows 41 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 10 new cases in Warrick County, seven new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Perry County, four new cases in Posey County, 12 new cases in Gibson County, four new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 56,377 cases, 562 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,706 cases, 157 deaths

Warrick Co. - 19,923 cases, 222 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,563 cases, 58 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,442 cases, 53 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,454 cases, 130 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,142 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,673 cases, 46 deaths

