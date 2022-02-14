Aces hammer SIU-Edwardsville to Polish off Perfect, Opening Weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sydney Weatherford went 2-4 with five RBI on Sunday to help the University of Evansville softball team finish the Best on the Bayou Classic with a perfect 5-0 record with an 11-3 victory over SIU Edwardsville.

After the Cougars scored once in the first and twice in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead, the Purple Aces stormed back with five in the fourth and six in the fifth to cement the win.

With her team trailing in the fourth, Alexa Davis got Evansville on the board with a 2-RBI single. Her hit scored Alyssa Barela and Hannah Hood. Later in the frame, it was Weatherford picking up UE’s second 2-RBI knock, plating Davis and Jenna Nink. Mackenzie McFeron scored the final run of the fourth on an error.

Izzy Vetter returned to the circle with the first lead of the day and set the Cougars down in order in the top of the fifth before the offense put the finishing touches on the weekend in the bottom of the inning.

Nink got the offense rolling with an RBI double before Weatherford struck again with a bases-clearing triple to score Davis, Nink and Jenna Lis. Weatherford crossed the plate on a wild pitch before a single by Hood ended the contest.

Hood completed the game with three hits in four trips to the plate while scoring twice. Davis was a perfect 2-for-2 with a pair of runs while McFeron and Nink each scored twice. Vetter earned her third win of the tournament, giving up three unearned runs while striking out nine.

Next weekend, UE travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the Easton Bama Bash where they will face Middle Tennessee State, Alabama and Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.