5-year-old in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in head, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Emily Van de Riet and Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 5-year-old South Carolina boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself, police said.

WCSC reported the Beaufort Police Department responded to the call for help Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with the boy’s 23-year-old mother in the emergency room, who said her son had accidentally shot himself in the head.

The child was airlifted to another hospital.

Investigators said the boy gained access to a 9mm handgun inside his mom’s vehicle and shot himself. He remains in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

