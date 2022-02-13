USI Women stifle Southwest Baptist, with Strong Defensive Effort

BOLIVAR, MO. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball held Southwest Baptist University to just 22 points throughout the first 25 minutes of the game as the No. 17/25 Screaming Eagles cruised to a 70-48 Great Lakes Valley Conference road win over the host Bearcats Saturday afternoon.

USI (18-4, 12-2 GLVC) held the Bearcats to just three first-quarter field goals en-route to building a 32-20 halftime advantage. The Eagles held Southwest Baptist to 0-of-7 shooting throughout the first five minutes of the third quarter as they extended that cushion to a commanding 42-32 lead thanks to a 10-2 surge.

Southwest Baptist (13-11, 8-8 GLVC) began to heat up as it connected on a pair of three pointers to cut USI’s lead to just 14 points, but a 12-2 USI run extend the Eagles’ lead to 54-30 late in the third period.

The Eagles traded buckets with the Bearcats throughout the final 10 minutes as they cruised to the 22-point win.

Junior forward Hannah Haithcock (Washington Courthouse, Ohio) had a game-high 18 points and six rebounds off the bench to lead the Eagles, who held a 35-17 advantage in bench points. Sophomore forward Meredith Raley (Haubstadt, Indiana) added 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks for USI, which outscored Southwest Baptist 50-16 in the paint.

USI, which held the Bearcats to just 28.3 percent (17-60) shooting, had five players with at least eight points and six with at least six. Junior forward Tara Robbe (Wildwood, Missouri) added nine points and four rebounds off the bench, while junior guard Addy Blackwell (Bloomington, Indiana) and fifth-year senior guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana) each finished with eight points.

Fifth-year senior guard Ashley Hunter (Flossmoor, Illinois) contributed six points and a team-high three assists, while Blackwell added two assists and three steals for USI, which forced the Bearcats into 22 turnovers.

Senior guard Kyleigh Vaught had 13 points to lead the Bearcats, who were out-rebounded 37-31.

The Eagles return to action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when they host Maryville University for their Play4Kay game at Screaming Eagles Arena. USI invites fans to join the Eagles by wearing pink to help raise breast cancer awareness.

