Union Co. Wrestling Wins 19th KHSAA Straight Region Championship

PRINCETON, KY (WFIE) - The dynasty continues. The Union County wrestling program won its 19th consecutive KHSAA region tournament championship on Saturday, posting a team score, of 330.5, in the Kentucky 1st region tournament.

Reaching that team goal, took plenty of great individual performances, as the Braves crowned eight wrestlers, as individual region champs. Jayden Raney (106), Jordyn Raney (113), Hunter Jenkins (120), Trayce Eckman (126), Glenn Mayes (144), Gavin Ricketts (165), Paxton Ervin (175), and Stephen Little (190) all finished in first place, in their respective weight classes. In all, 13 Union County placed in the top four of their weight class, to advance to next week’s semistate.

Henderson County’s Jermaine Poynter Jr. was the only other local individual region champion, as he took first place, in the 157-pound class.

Union County’s team score of 330.5 bested second-place Paducah Tilghman, who tallied 227. Coming in third, was host Caldwell County, with 180. The next local team was Henderson County, who finished in sixth place, with 99. Daviess County was right behind them, at 93.

Below are all the results from every weight class and full list of team scores. Top four in each weight class advance to next week’s KHSAA semistate tournaments.

--106 POUNDS--

1st Place - Jayden Raney of Union County

2nd Place - Logan Brown of Caldwell County

3rd Place - Ashton Smith of Christian County

4th Place - Chance Bryant of Fort Campbell

5th Place - Jake Ramsey of Apollo

6th Place - Jacob Jones of Calloway County

--113 POUNDS--

1st Place - Jordyn Raney of Union County

2nd Place - JaRi Campbell of Christian County

3rd Place - Jayven Williams of Paducah Tilghman

4th Place - Trushaun Matt of Hopkinsville

5th Place - Andre Carter of Caldwell County

6th Place - Andrew Galbraith of Henderson County

--120 POUNDS--

1st Place - Hunter Jenkins of Union County

2nd Place - Collin Teutsch of Caldwell County

3rd Place - Maliq Crosby of Fort Campbell

4th Place - Dylan Bishop of Henderson County

5th Place - Tayvontay (Tay) Martinez of Christian County

6th Place - Jeremy Henry of McCracken County

--126 POUNDS--

1st Place - Trayce Eckman of Union County

2nd Place - Parker McKee of McCracken County

3rd Place - Cofy Walls of Caldwell County

4th Place - Reese Mclaughlin of Owensboro

5th Place - Brock Sharp of Fort Campbell

6th Place - Holden Schneider of Hopkinsville

--132 POUNDS--

1st Place - Jayden Frazier of Paducah Tilghman

2nd Place - Riley Johnson of Caldwell County

3rd Place - Jeremy Ray of Union County

4th Place - Deameion Leavell of Christian County

5th Place - Dylan Linnemeier of Fort Campbell

6th Place - Keegan Doyle of Daviess County

--138 POUNDS--

1st Place - Eli Peyton of Paducah Tilghman

2nd Place - Timothy Nichols of Caldwell County

3rd Place - James Barragan of McCracken County

4th Place - Andres Quintana of Owensboro

5th Place - Abe Fletcher of Union County

6th Place - Cameron Devine of Owensboro Catholic

--144 POUNDS--

1st Place - Glenn Mayes of Union County

2nd Place - Hunter Hawthorne of McCracken County

3rd Place - Charles Lee of Paducah Tilghman

4th Place - Caleb Tolson of Daviess County

5th Place - Tyler Jacobs of Trigg County

6th Place - Mason Mattingly of Whitesville Trinity

--150 POUNDS--

1st Place - Malachi Rider of Paducah Tilghman

2nd Place - Jake Dowdy of Union County

3rd Place - Mason Kellett of Christian County

4th Place - Brayden Howard of McCracken County

5th Place - Vinson Embry of Henderson County

6th Place - Mason Shephard of Apollo

--157 POUNDS--

1st Place - Jermaine Poynter Jr. of Henderson County

2nd Place - Josiah McNelly of Daviess County

3rd Place - DJ Wilson of Paducah Tilghman

4th Place - Tristan Moore of Union County

5th Place - Jacob Newby of Christian County

6th Place - Bryce McTaggart of McCracken County

--165 POUNDS--

1st Place - Gavin Ricketts of Union County

2nd Place - Dylan Walls of Caldwell County

3rd Place - Jack James of Paducah Tilghman

4th Place - Malachi Gray of McCracken County

5th Place - Devon Carr of Owensboro

6th Place - Keshawn Dixon of Fort Campbell

--175 POUNDS--

1st Place - Paxton Ervin of Union County

2nd Place - Colin Walls of Caldwell County

3rd Place - Spencer Redwine of Paducah Tilghman

4th Place - Jaxson Wallace of Henderson County

5th Place - Patrick Powers of Calloway County

6th Place - Deven Wathen of Whitesville Trinity

--190 POUNDS--

1st Place - Stephen Little of Union County

2nd Place - Omarion Wimberly of Christian County

3rd Place - Jimmy Mooney of Paducah Tilghman

4th Place - Timarian Bledsoe of Calloway County

5th Place - Dontre Quarles of Hopkinsville

6th Place - Jarrod Gray of Apollo

--215 POUNDS--

1st Place - Uriah Virzi of Paducah Tilghman

2nd Place - Corithian Seales/Porte of Union County

3rd Place - Frankie Nutt of McCracken County

4th Place - Conner Tolson of Daviess County

5th Place - Jacob Fox of Calloway County

6th Place - Mauricio Santos of Owensboro Catholic

--285 POUNDS--

1st Place - Anthony (A.J.) Harvey of Christian County

2nd Place - Davis Pike of Union County

3rd Place - Blaize Cart of Apollo

4th Place - Cole Sherrill of Caldwell County

5th Place - Matt Mooney of Paducah Tilghman

6th Place - Conner Lander of Henderson County

--FINAL 1ST REGION TEAM RESULTS--

1. Union County 330.5

2. Paducah Tilghman 227.0

3. Caldwell County 180.0

4. Christian County 143.0

5. McCracken County 131.5

6. Henderson County 99.0

7. Daviess County 93.0

8. Fort Campbell 78.0

9. Apollo 73.0

10. Calloway County 55.0

11. Owensboro 44.0

12. Hopkinsville 41.5

13. Owensboro Catholic 36.0

14. Trigg County 32.0

15. Whitesville Trinity 18.0

