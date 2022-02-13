Birthday Club
Thunderbolts fall to Bulls, Despite Heavy Shot Advantage

Evansville Thunderbolts
Evansville Thunderbolts(Thunderbolts)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite the Thunderbolts outshooting Birmingham in all three periods and 47-23 in the game, the Bulls managed to pull out another win over Evansville on Saturday night in Pelham. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Tuesday, February 22nd at 10:00am CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Evansville once again opened the scoring in this game, as Tyson Kirkby scored at 3:01 of the first period from Charles Barber to give Evansville the lead on their third shot. The first period also featured a quick fight between Evansville’s Coy Prevost and Bulls captain Mike Davis near the benches. In the second period, two quick goals from Matthew Hobbs and Carson Rose put Birmingham in front 2-1. Trailing late, the Thunderbolts pulled goaltender Brian Billett, however Alex Cohen scored shortly afterward at 18:12 to wrap up the 3-1 score for Birmingham. Evansville nearly tied the game moments earlier, but a shot from Kirkby ended up hitting the post, sending play the other way.

Kirkby scored the lone goal for Evansville, while Brian Billett finished with 20 saves on 22 shots. The Thunderbolts and Bulls next meet on Friday, March 11th at Ford Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

