Three people arrested after overnight chase, 1-year-old boy was a passenger

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were arrested Saturday night after a police chase.

Indiana State Police says around 11 p.m. a state trooper patrolling in Oakland City stopped a car for failure to signal.

According to a press release, as the trooper was approaching the car, the driver drove away continuing on West Oak Street before turning on SR 57.

Officials say the car reached speeds of more than 90 mph. The driver finally stopped and was demanded to exit the car along with his passengers.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Logan Wiscaver. The front passenger was identified as 26-year-old William Smith and a rear passenger was identified as 29-year-old Hayley Williams.

ISP says a one-year-old boy was also found in the back seat of the car.

Officers later determined the boy’s parents were Smith and Williams.

Officers say while searching the car, they found a wooden box that contained weed and a small bag containing suspected meth.

According to a release, while officers were searching Wiscaver, they found a syringe, meth, weed and multiple empty plastic baggies.

All three adults were arrested for a multiple charges and transported to Gibson County Jail where they are being held on bond.

Indiana Department of Child Services took custody of the child.

